Western Playland amusement park reopening after year-long closure

New Mexico

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico -- After being closed for over a year due to the pandemic, a Borderland amusement park will reopen on Friday at 5 p.m. as the region's latest entertainment option as life begins to move closer to normal.

Fans of Western Playland, located at 1249 Futurity Drive in Sunland Park, will again be able to ride the Himalayan or hop on Pharaoh's Fury.

However, the amusement park is requiring advance reservations to be made on its website in order to visit.

Western Playland has been closed since March 23rd of last year.

The hours of operation when it reopens on April 2 will be 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.



