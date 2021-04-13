Family of slain NMSP officer plans lawsuit over his ‘ambush’ death

New Mexico

LORDSBURG, New Mexico -- The family of slain New Mexico State Police Officer Darian Jarrott is planning to file a lawsuit against state and federal law enforcement agencies over his death, ABC affiliate KOAT reports.

The attorney for Jarrott's widow and family contends his shooting death was an "ambush."

State police recently released to ABC-7 graphic dashcam video of the shooting, which happened Feb. 4 in southern New Mexico when Jarrott pulled over Omar Cueva.

The two men talked for several minutes and then, the officer saw a gun in the pickup truck.

"Do you mind if I take it off you, for my safety," Jarrott said. The two men walked toward the back of the truck. Cueva then raised the gun and shot the officer multiple times, including in the head.

At the time of the shooting, a spokeswoman for U.S. Homeland Security had said Jarrott was helping Homeland Security on a narcotics investigation involving Cueva.

"Why was Officer Jarrott asked to pull over someone who federal agents knew had semi-automatic weapons with no backup?" asked Sam Bregman, the attorney for Jarrott's widow and family.

"Homeland Security agents showed up within 30 seconds after this horrific shooting wearing tactical gear. They knew exactly the person they were dealing with. Officer Jarrott didn't and they never told him," Bregman said.

After the shooting, Cueva raced up Interstate 10 toward Las Cruces where police stopped him. He opened fire, injuring a Las Cruces police officer.

Cueva was shot and killed.

A spokesman for NMSP said because of the pending litigation, they cannot comment.

Homeland Security officials did not return calls for comment.