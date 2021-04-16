Virus cases rising again in New Mexico as death toll tops 4,000

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico — The number of new Covid-19 cases is ticking up again in New Mexico as the death toll reaches another milestone.

State health officials reported Friday that four more people have succumbed to the virus, pushing the total to 4,001 since the pandemic began last year. Of those deaths, 432 had occurred in Dona Ana County as of Friday.

While the death rate has declined dramatically since peaking in December, state officials continue to push for people to get vaccinated, saying doing so will lessen the chances of severe illness or death.

With 1,550 confirmed cases being reported over the past week, the seven-day average for new daily cases remains above the state’s target.