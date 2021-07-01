New Mexico fully reopens, pandemic restrictions lifted

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico -- New Mexico fully reopened Thursday, marking a return to business throughout the state following 16 months of disruption due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

So what does this mean?

All businesses may once again operate at 100%, inside or outside

All limitations on mass gathering are lifted

Large events and organizations may resume full operations

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham was on the road this week, visiting businesses and talking with residents, but no special events were planned for the state’s long-awaited reopening on Thursday, her office said.

Republican lawmakers, business owners and parents have criticized the Democratic governor for waiting to ease the remaining public health restrictions. They have complained that countless businesses have been forced to close for good and that children lost a year of learning by being forced into virtual classrooms. The dissent fueled a protest in early June in Albuquerque that derailed a rally at which Lujan Grisham announced her bid for reelection.

Republican state Sen. Cliff Pirtle of Roswell said the governor’s decision to pin the reopening to 60% of residents being fully vaccinated was arbitrary and did irreparable harm to New Mexico’s education system and economy.

“I think the governor has been throwing darts at the wall the entire time,” Pirtle said, adding that Lujan Grisham’s administration never took into account the tens of thousands of residents who gained immunity after recovering from a Covid-19 infection.

Lujan Grisham’s office has said her decisions have been based on what she believes to be in the best interest of New Mexicans and on data and input from public health experts.

As of this week, 62% of eligible New Mexicans had completed their Covid-19 vaccination series and 71% had received at least one dose.