Jobs seekers can nab a $1,000 federal bonus in New Mexico

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico — Federal relief funds will be used to offer back-to-work bonuses of up to $1,000 for New Mexico residents who find a job in the coming weeks and stop receiving unemployment insurance benefits.

The Department of Workforce Solutions said it expects up to 15,000 people will take advantage of the program at a total cost of up to $10.1 million.

Announced Friday, the program from New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is aimed at encouraging a return to work before federal unemployment supplements expire on Sept. 4.

Support payments decline gradually to $400 by late July, providing a bigger payout the sooner a job is secured.

Here's how it works:

If an unemployment claimant reports a new job during the week beginning July 4, they will receive a $1000 supplement from the state Department of Workforce Solutions upon the conclusion of the nine-week program.

If an unemployment claimant reports a new job during the week beginning July 11, they will receive an $800 supplement from the state Department of Workforce Solutions upon the conclusion of the nine-week program.

If an unemployment claimant reports a new job during the week beginning July 18, they will receive a $600 supplement from the state Department of Workforce Solutions upon the conclusion of the nine-week program.

If an unemployment claimant reports a new job during the week beginning July 25, they will receive a $400 supplement from the state Department of Workforce Solutions upon the conclusion of the nine-week program.

As of June's end, more than 70,000 New Mexicans were receiving unemployment insurance.

