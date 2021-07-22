New Mexico flags at half-staff to mourn death of firefighter struck, killed by fire truck near T or C

New Mexico

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, New Mexico — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Thursday ordered state flags to half-staff in mourning the death of a Sierra County volunteer firefighter who was fatally struck by a fire truck in an apparent accident on duty.

New Mexico State Police say 59-year-old Janet Tracy of Caballo was at a crash scene south of Truth or Consequences on Tuesday providing aid and support to a victim.

That's when a fire truck driven by a 52-year-old man, who's also a Caballo volunteer firefighter, was being re-positioned. The driver said he didn’t see Tracy and backed over her, according to police.

Tracy was pronounced dead at the scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator. State Police said the fire truck was not equipped with a backup camera and they aren’t releasing the name of the driver.

“I’m shaken by this horrific incident,” said Lujan Grisham. “Volunteer firefighters are an essential component of the health and safety of so many New Mexico communities. The work they do is selfless and often life-saving. Janet Tracy was a New Mexican who stepped up to serve her community – and we are grateful to her for her service and to those like her, answering the call of service in towns and villages all throughout New Mexico, every single day."