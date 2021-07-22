New Mexico puppy found severely burned with hot liquid

New Mexico

SOCORRO, New Mexico (KOAT) — A puppy was found severely burned or boiled with hot liquid at Sedillo Park in Socorro, which is located 74 miles south of Albuquerque and 146 miles north of Las Cruces.

According to the Socorro Police Department, the puppy was found July 6 and their injuries were so severe, the dog had to be euthanized.

Socorro police are investigating the felony animal abuse case and asking for the public’s help with any information. No one has been arrested yet.

If you have any information about the burned pup, authorities ask you to call Socorro Police at 575-835-1883.