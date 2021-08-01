New Mexico’s largest utilities – including El Paso Electric – to resume normal billing

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico — Tens of thousands of people in New Mexico who are behind on their gas and electric bills could lose power as soon as mid-August.

The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission prevented utilities from disconnecting service over unpaid bills during much of the pandemic.

The moratorium for investor-owned and large gas companies ended in May but has a 90-day transition period. The soonest customers could be cut off is Aug. 12.

Utilities - including El Paso Electric, which serves much of southern New Mexico - say shutoffs are a last resort and would happen only after customers receive multiple past-due notices. The utilities and the state also have financial assistance for people struggling to pay their bills.

"We want all customers who are struggling with their electric bill to know that there is assistance available and they should apply today,” said EPE President and CEO Kelly Tomblin.

Tomblin said customers who have unpaid electric bills can contact EPE by visiting epelectric.com, calling 1-800-592-1634 or emailing CustomerCare@epelectric.com to get connected to the financial assistance they need.

“We have also partnered with Doña Ana County and Casa de Peregrinos to help share with our New Mexico customers the financial assistance that is available to help get caught up on both rent and utility bills,” added EPE Vice President Cheryl Mele. “While the amount of assistance available to New Mexico customers is abundant, time is of the essence as their state-assigned funds will expire if they are not used.”

Sept. 30 is the deadline to expend the federal funds for utility assistance under the Doña Ana County Emergency Rental & Utilities Assistance Program. Doña Ana County needs to have at least 65% of the funds allocated to residents who meet income eligibility requirements by that date. Residents of Doña Ana County who have been financially impacted by Covid and are currently renting can call (575) 525-5898 or visit donaanacounty.org/ERAP to apply for assistance.