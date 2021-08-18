Las Cruces ‘Whole Enchilada Fiesta’ icon Roberto Estrada dies

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- For more than three decades, Roberto Estrada was the man who created what was the one-time Guinness World Record holder for largest enchilada. It was the centerpiece of the annual Las Cruces 'Whole Enchilada Fiesta.'

He died early Wednesday morning in his mid-80s, his family confirmed to ABC-7.

Estrada was also the owner of Roberto's Mexican Food restaurant in central Las Cruces.



He founded the 'Whole Enchilada Fiesta' with the city of Las Cruces back in 1980. But Estrada retired from making the 10 1/2 foot enchilada back in 2015, which effectively ended the fiesta.

Las Cruces Mayor Ken Miyagishima said Estrada's fiesta helped bring the city notoriety.

"Roberto was a humble, hard-working man who really put Las Cruces on the map when he would do his Whole Enchilada Fiesta," the mayor explained. "He's an icon for us in Las Cruces and southern New Mexico."

The mayor added that Estrada was always willing to help those in need.

"We'll miss the fact that no matter who you were, if you needed help, he always donated. Whether it was a funeral, a fundraiser, anything, he donated his food to any cause he had," Miyagishima said.