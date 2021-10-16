Unidentified woman’s body found in Doña Ana County desert

DONA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico -- The Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office put out a public plea for help Saturday in identifying a woman who was found dead in a desert area a day prior.

The woman's body was spotted by a passer-by around 2:30 p.m. Friday in the desert near the Las Alturas frontage road, west of the Mesquite exit on Interstate 10. That location is in southern Doña Ana County and is just out of sight of what deputies said is known locally as the “quarry.”

Investigators didn't indicate if a cause of death had been determined - or if foul play was specifically suspected.

Officials said the victim is believed to be a white woman between the ages of 20 and 35; she had shoulder length hair and a tattoo on her left wrist - a photo of which was released by authorities in the hopes that someone in the public would be able to identify her. She was also wearing a pair of shorts with a Star Wars logo on it at the time of her death.

Anyone with information about who the woman is was asked by the Sheriff's Office to contact Detective Bo Nevarez by email at robertn@donaanacounty.org.