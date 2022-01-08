Multiple crashes near the state line causing severe traffic delays

ANTHONY, Texas -- Three separate car crashes on both sides of I-10 near the state line are causing bumper-to-bumper traffic delays.

The first crash happened on the New Mexico side involving a tipped over semi-truck on the westbound lanes of I-10 near Berino drive. New Meixco State Police are investigating the crash and they said one person sustained an injury from the crash. The extent of the injury is unknown right now and the cause of the crash is also unknown. There were high gusts of wind reported in that area.

The second crash involved five cars on the westbound lanes of I-10 near O'Hara road. NMSP is also investigating this crash and says there are no life-threatening injuries. The middle and inside lanes were closed as emergency crews worked to investigate.

Another car tipped over on the eastbound lanes of I-10 near exit 2 on the Texas side. The inside lane was blocked and traffic was moving slowly.

All of these crashes created a massive back-up in traffic along I-10 in both directions.

