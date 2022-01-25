Skip to Content
Las Cruces marks 1st homicide of the year after overnight shooting

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico – A man found with a gunshot wound in central Las Cruces just minutes after midnight Tuesday has died.

According to Las Cruces police, they have a person of interest in the case, and there is no immediate threat to the public.

The man was found near the 1300 block of Wolf Trail in the Desert Gardens mobile home park.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he died.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (575) 526-0795.

