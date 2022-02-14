Playing on your emotions: violin scam reaches Borderland

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - A fake-violin-playing scam that's popular across the country has made its way to the Borderland.

The scam's trademark includes a performer going through the motions of playing an instrument. But the music is coming from a pre-recorded track.

ABC-7's New Mexico Mobile Newsroom captured one performance on camera at an Albertson's parking lot in Las Cruces.

As the young performer appears to be playing the violin, her father holds a sign asking for money to get home.

The father admits on camera the performance is a scam.