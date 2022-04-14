New Mexico State Police confirm 2 people killed in large Ruidoso wildfire

RUIDOSO, New Mexico --Ruidoso Police detectives and the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau announced Wednesday two people have died in the McBride Wildfire burning in Ruidoso.

Authorities discovered the remains of two individuals at #569 Gavilan Canyon Road on Wednesday. These are the first confirmed deaths in the ongoing McBride Fire.

Tuesday firefighters responded to a structure fire at the residence. Later that evening Ruidoso Police Department received information about an elderly couple who attempted to evacuate the McBride Fire but were unaccounted for by family members.

The identities of the victim have not been released. New Mexico State Police said in a statement once an identification is made by the Office of the Medical Investigator and next-of-kin is notified, then the identities will be released.