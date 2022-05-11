Nearly 50% of Americans gained weight according to study led by NMSU professor

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- With summer just around the corner, you may be wanting to shed some extra pounds, but according to a recent NMSU study the pandemic may have made that harder for some.

The study, led by an NMSU professor Jagdish Khubchandani shows that he pandemic also fueled unhealthy eating habits.

Out of about 3,500 people were from across the country who were studied, nearly 50 percent gained weight from the height of the pandemic, March 2020, to March of 2021.

Some of the major factors that led to weight gain, according to the study, having depression and anxiety. Those who struggled with weight management and stress before the pandemic also gained weight during that period.

"So we had people who had an issue and it's worsened now and this would cause more disparities in health," Khubchandani said. "A certain group of people are more likely to be obese, have diabetes and chronic diseases linked to obesity and these are the groups who are gaining the most weight now."

The study found also found that those who have kids and had not checked on their body between three to 6 months were more likely to who struggled with weight management and stress before the pandemic. Were also the ones to be more likely to be gain weight.

Khubchandani hopes lawmarkers on a state and federal level think about finding more ways to provide people access to healthy foods as well as food security. Mental health resources, he believes, also need to become a priority.

To read the entire study, click here.