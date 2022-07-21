Skip to Content
New Mexico
By
New
Published 7:34 PM

Las Cruces woman killed in pedestrian crash at Target parking lot identified

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A woman struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning in a target parking lot in Las Cruces has died.

The woman has been identified as 70-year-old Beatrice Montoya.

According to Las Cruces police, Beatrice Montoya was walking in the Target parking lot Wednesday morning just after 10:00 a.m. She was struck by a 52-year-old woman driving a Dodge Ram pickup truck.

Police have not identified the driver but say the driver of the truck has been cooperative. Las Cruces police do not expect alcohol to be a contributing factor.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will continue to update you on air and online at kvia.com as more information becomes available.

Article Topic Follows: New Mexico
Author Profile Photo

Sarah Coria

multimedia journalist

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content