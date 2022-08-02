Doña Ana County DA says he learned of 6-year-old dog mauling death through media, not Sheriff’s Office

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A Doña Ana County Grand Jury indicted three people in the dog mauling incident involving the Nov. 22, 2021, death of 6-year-old Avery Jackson-Dunphy.

Avery's mother, Danika Jackson, grandfather Kevin Owens and grandmother Leslie Owens are all facing charges. Avery's father Patrick Dunphy, was not included in the charges.

“At the urging of Avery’s father, Patrick Dunphy and his family, we asked the Sheriff’s Department for their investigation into the child’s death. The District Attorney’s Office was not notified of the incident by the Sheriff’s office and learned of the child’s death through media reports," said Third Judicial District Attorney Gerald Byers.

On Nov. 22, 2021, Doña Ana County Sheriff's deputies were called out to a dog attack in a Mesilla Park neighborhood involving a child. There they found 6-year-old Avery had wandered into a yard where six dogs were kept. Three of those dogs had previously shown aggression.

Avery had wounds to his neck and chest, and he was flown to El Paso Children's hospital, but he did not survive his injuries.