Battle of I-25 men’s basketball games canceled in wake of deadly shooting involving NMSU player

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The Battle of I-25 will have to wait another year.

University of New Mexico Athletic Director Eddie Nunez announced during a news conference Tuesday afternoon both men's basketball games between New Mexico and New Mexico State University in the home-and-home series will not happen this season.

Saturday's game in Albuquerque was postponed after NMSU player Mike Peake was involved in a deadly shooting early Saturday morning

During Tuesday's news conference, Nunez said the decision was made in agreement with New Mexico State officials.

The next scheduled game was supposed to be played Dec. 3 in Las Cruces, but that game is now canceled.

NMSU officials provided a Q&A list to the media Monday but have yet to address the situation in a news conference setting.

They are expected to hold a Zoom news conference Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

