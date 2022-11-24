Skip to Content
New Mexico
Sunland Park fire saves woman

Sunland Park Fire Department

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico -- The Sunland Park Fire Department saved a woman who fell from the border wall while on a search and rescue mission to find two people in a separate incident Wednesday night, according to a tweet by the department.

Sunland Park Fire was helping Customs and Border Protection and the Sunland Park Police Department try to locate two individuals along the Camino Real Landfill.

The two individuals were not found.

During the search and rescue, Sunland Park Fire ended up helping another woman who fell from the border wall near Mount Cristo Rey.

The woman was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, according to the tweet.

Kerry Mannix

