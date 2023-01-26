Skip to Content
New Mexico
Las Cruces cannabis manufacturer defies all odds in business, personal life

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A Las Cruces business owner has defied all odds by opening her cannabis manufacturing company with no outside funding from other large out-of-state companies, all while providing care for her husband, who is a disabled veteran.

Corina Cuellar is a mother, caregiver, and sol proprietor of Cannaful Creations in Las Cruces.

Hear more of Cuellar's story in ABC-7's 'Be Mindful' special on Thursday, February 2nd about mental wellness here in the Borderland.

