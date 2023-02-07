Dona Ana Community College Culinary Arts students serve up international dinners

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Doña Ana Community College Culinary Arts students are serving up international dinners twice a week and the public is invited to join. Dinners are offered every Tuesday and Thursday from 4 to 5 p.m. at the East Mesa campus, meals are served every week until March 7th. dishes include an entrée with sides, a drink, and dessert for $10 (cash or check only). This is a pick-up service with no dine-in.

The DACC Culinary Arts Program trains students in state-of-the-art laboratories as chefs, pastry chefs, cooks, and bakers. Professional chefs, certified by the American Culinary Federation, teach and train students for careers in the food service and hospitality fields.

Weekly menus range from smoked salmon tartlet and apple cake from Ireland to Egyptian lamb

There are also vegetarian choices available.