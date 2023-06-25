32nd annual San Juan Turtle Derby Races taking place in Tortugas Sunday

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The 32nd annual San Juan Turtle Derby Races are taking place in Tortugas, New Mexico Sunday, June 25th. It's taking place at the Our Lady of Guadalupe church.

It's part of the centuries old turtle fest which honors St. John the Baptist, one of the village's patron saints.

Registration of the racing turtles begins at 11:00 a.m., and the races start at 2 p.m.

All events are free to the public. Local celebrities will first race turtles in the annual Celebrity Turtle Race before the main race takes place.

All participants must register their turtles in order to race, and anyone registering will receive a free turtle race t-shirt.

The turtle fest 'Tardeada' takes place following the race from 3:00pm to 7:00pm, featuring music by Annimmo, a local band.