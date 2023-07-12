Police arrest man for allegedly murdering mountain biker in remote wilderness near Silver City

SILVER CITY, New Mexico (KVIA) -- New Mexico State Police arrested 29-year-old Joseph William Costello for the murder of Stephen Timmons, a mountain biker who was found with gunshot wounds in the Dragon Fly Trail system near Arenas Valley, outside of Silver City, on June 26, 2023.

At first, investigators did not have any suspects, but on June 30, a U.S. Forest Service officer saw Costello run a red light at the intersection of Ft. Bayard and Highway 180 while riding a motorized bicycle, almost causing a crash.

The officer took Costello into custody after the officer found he had an outstanding trespassing warrant. While the officer was arresting Costello, the officer found a handgun in his possession.

New Mexico State Police sent the gun to the New Mexico Department of Public Safety Forensic Laboratory and learned that it matched casings found at the murder scene, as well as bullets found in Timmons' body.

In the course of the investigation, the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau learned from several community members that Costello frequently went to the Dragon Fly Trail system to allegedly shoot at people.

Officers charged Costello with an open count of murder. He remains in the Grant County Detention Center. The investigation into Timmons' murder continues. The local District Attorney's office, as well as the DPS Forensic Laboratory are helping with the investigation.