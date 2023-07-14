Skip to Content
Las Cruces man charged with sexual exploitation of a child

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- New Mexico law enforcement officers charged 38-year-old Zachary Tarin with one count of felony exploitation of a child.

An arrest warrant had been issued for Tarin's arrest. Officers picked him up at 1851 Copper Loop in West Las Cruces.

Jail records show Tarin was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center just after 9 a.m. July 14.

Jail officials are holding Tarin without bond and they have yet to schedule his first court hearing.

ABC-7 is working to learn what led up to Tarin's arrest. Check back for additional details.

