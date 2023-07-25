Las Cruces landfill fire still burning, nearby residents complain of fumes in their homes

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A landfill fire, which officials say was caused by a lightning strike, has been reportedly causing problems for nearby residents.

The fire started Friday night and, despite efforts from the Las Cruces Fire Department and Solid Waste Department, it continues to burn right now. The fire will likely burn until at least Wednesday, according to officials.

Facebook users on a community watch page have been commenting about smoke in the area. There is a large residential area near the landfill, and ABC-7 crews have observed smoke wafting into the area.

"I just let my dog out and the smell is overwhelming," one user commented. "I have lung issues and couldn't breathe."

"[Smoke] is coming straight into our home... smells like plastic," another commented. "Anyone else think this is concerning now?"

One user even said they wore a mask all night, adding "the smell made me nauseous for the second night in a row. It's an awful smell."

The fire has been burning at the Foothills Landfill on the 500 block of Sonoma Ranch Boulevard, reportedly since Friday night. Officials say a large pile of raw yard waste, waiting to be turned into mulch, is what was set ablaze by a lightning strike.

ABC-7 has reached out to the New Mexico Department of Health regarding the fumes, as well as the Las Cruces Fire Department for another update on how long the fire is expected to smolder.