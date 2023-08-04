Santa Teresa Middle School student hospitalized after suffering rattlesnake bite

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A seventh grade student at Santa Teresa Middle School was sent to the hospital after suffering a rattlesnake bite Thursday morning.

According to officials with Gadsden Independent School District, the incident happened before the start of class near the middle school's south building. The area is surrounded by desert sand dunes.

Students were allegedly handling the young rattlesnake when the bite occurred. The student suffered a swollen finger and was treated at Sierra Providence West.

School security searched the area after the incident and killed two other juvenile snakes.

GISD officials said security continues to patrol and monitor the area.