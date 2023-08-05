Police looking for missing Sunland Park man

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Sunland Park Police are looking for 35-year-old David Santillan. Officials have issued a Missing Endangered Advisory.

Santillan was last seen August 4 at his house on El Cerro Drive in Sunland Park. He was riding in a 2013 Dodge Avenger with New Mexico license plates PWZ-819, going to an unknown location.

Santillan is 6 feet tall, 320 pounds, with brown eyes a bald head, and a scar on his right hand. Officials say he was wearing blue shorts, a black shirt, and black shoes.

Officials warn that Santillan has a history of being violent towards law enforcement officers.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at (575)-526-0795 or dial 911.