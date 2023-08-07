Day’s Hamburgers closing after 9 decades of operation in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A popular and long-serving burger joint in Las Cruces will be closing their doors after over 90 years of operation.

Day's Hamburgers, located at 295 N. Main, has announced that they will be closing their doors for good on September 1st, or until supplies run out.

David Fierro has been eating at days since he was a kid, over 60 years ago.

“I remember being brought here by my dad after he’d get paid, and there were four of us, and we’d get a hamburger, a carton of orange drink, and chips for I think a dollar back ten," says Fierro.

He says the closure will leave a void in downtown Las Cruces.

"[Its closing will leave] a hole in our memory too, some of us grew up on Day’s Hamburgers, even before McDonalds," he adds.

ABC-7 spoke with fourth-generation owner Deney-Rae Evans about the closure.

"There's a combination of a bunch of things for the closure," says Evans.

"The workforce, and supply and demand, you know I really can't charge 12 dollars for a hamburger," she adds.

She also says the building, which Day's has been leasing, is another factor.

The kitchen is small, and she says the owner of the building "doesn't want to put in the work" to upgrade it, and she doesn't want to put in the money herself since it's leased.

Evans says the kitchen is too small to deal with the demand.

"I haven't been able to find a new place we can move into that can work," she adds.

She says the decision to close has been a very hard thing, but she says her family is "ready for a change."