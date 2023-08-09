‘Seriously malnourished’ dog removed from Chaparral house

CHAPARRAL, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Concerned Chaparral residents called Dona Ana County Animal Control to report a seriously malnourished dog.

Animal Control officers took the dog, which is now undergoing veterinary care.

"Upon further investigation, a second animal has been removed from the property, " said MaryLou Ward, Manager of the Animal Control Office. "Investigation regarding other animals on the property will be ongoing."

The dog lived at a house on the 400 block of Prescott Anthony Drive in Chaparral.

The Animal Rescue League of El Paso posted images of the malnourished dog on its Facebook page. The dog's rib cage is clearly visible through its coat.

ABC-7 independently confirmed that the dog shown in the photos is the same dog at the center of the Animal Control investigation.

Officials say the investigation is still ongoing and that if they find evidence of "criminal wrongdoing," they will turn it over to law enforcement.

Any animal abuse should be reported to the Mesilla Valley Regional Dispatch Authority at (575)-526-0795.