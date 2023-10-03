New Mexico Attorney General announces criminal charges in officer-involved killing

Correction: An original version of this article inaccurately stated that the officer who shot Amelia Baca was being charged.

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Tuesday in Las Cruces, New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez announced criminal charges against a Las Cruces Police Officer in the killing of Presley Eze, an unarmed black man.

He announced the charges at the Las Cruces Convention Center alongside the victim's family and local civil rights leaders.

Officer Brad Lunsford is being charged with voluntary manslaughter for his role in the August 2nd, 2022 shooting at a Las Cruces Chevron gas station off of 2645 S Valley Dr.

According to the AG's office, a gas station employee called 911 after seeing Eze leave the store with a beer that he hadn't paid for. Officer Lunsford was the first officer on the scene, and began questioning Eze.

After being unable to verify Eze's identity, the AG's office says Lunsford and another officer 'forcibly removed' Eze from the vehicle he was in. After a scuffle broke out, Eze ended up on top of the other officer.

During the struggle, Eze placed his hand on top of that second officer's taser, which was not cycled or deployed against either officer. That's when, according to the Attorney General's office, Lunsford drew his gun and shot Eze in the back, and at the left side of his head 'at point blank range.'

The AG's office said "discovery and materials from the investigating agencies" within the past month led to Lunsford being charged.

