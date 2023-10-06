Pride parade happening Saturday in Downtown Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Southern New Mexico Pride, PFLAG Las Cruces, and Families & Youth Innovations Plus have joined together to host the first Las Cruces Pride Parade.

The event is slated for 4 p.m., Saturday, October 7 in downtown Las Cruces, at 100 N. Main St.

Businesses, organizations, nonprofits and other groups will lead the parade, beginning at the Plaza de Las Cruces. Community members are encouraged to join.

Kat Sanchez, justice and reproductive rights advocate, was named Grand Marshal of the parade.

Other members of the parade court include civil rights attorney Israel Chavez, Southern New Mexico Pride Head Chair Robert Williams, New Mexico State University Professor Dae Romero, PFLAG member Shirley Stienmentz and Centennial High Gay-Straight Alliance (GSA) member Alex Demers.

