Candle light ceremony for Organ Mountain High School student killed in shooting happening tonight

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- People are expected to gathered outside of Organ Mountain High School Wednesday night with candles in honor of a 14-year-old student who passed away over the weekend after being shot.

The shooting happened at around 10 a.m. Saturday at a home on the 4800 block of Calle Bella Avenue, police say.

Police arrested and charged a 15-year-old boy with involuntary manslaughter and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The boys were not identified by police because they are minors.