City of Las Cruces to take part in International ShakeOut Day

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The City of Las Cruces will take part in International ShakeOut Day.

On October, 19th, All city government facilities will be part of an evacuation drill. Staff members and patrons who are inside the facilities will participate.

This will be the second year the City of Las Cruces takes part in the international event.

The city has added a fire extinguisher and evacuation chair to the training.

The drill is only expected to last a few minutes.

Every year, on the third Thursday in October, participants throughout the world use the opportunity to practice in the event of an emergency.

The Office of Emergency Management has taken the proper measures to update action plans, evacuation maps, complete ICS emergency trainings, and implement an emergency mass notification message.

For information, call the City of Las Cruces Communications Office at (575) 541-2200.