Skip to Content
New Mexico

Abandoned Las Cruces home burns in massive fire

Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0
By
New
Published 11:48 AM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- An abandoned house on Brownlee Avenue in Las Cruces caught fire Tuesday night.

Firefighters started their efforts to extinguish the flames just before 9 p.m. November 21, 2023.

Heavy smoke and fire poured out of the boarded-up home, city officials said in a news release Wednesday morning.

The plywood sealing the doors and windows actually slowed down the firefighting efforts, officials say. Crews had a difficult time getting into the house and had to pull out saws and other hand tools to enter the burning house.

About ten minutes after making entry, firefighters fully extinguished the blaze. They then searched the house and found no one inside. No one was injured in the fire, officials say.

Investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire and the estimated cost of the damage.

Article Topic Follows: New Mexico

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emma Hoggard

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content