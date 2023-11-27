Casa de Peregrinos to open new food pantry in Sunland Park in winter of 2025

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A new food pantry will be coming soon to the Sunland Park area. The pantry will feed up to 500 families starting in the winter of 2025.

The City of Sunland Park dedicated a plot of land to build the newest Casa de Peregrinos food pantry, and the New Mexico State Legislature committed over a million dollars for planning and development in the 2023 session.

Casa de Peregrinos and the City of Sunland Park will hold a meeting about the upcoming opening Monday evening. Officials are asking the community to come give their input.

“We need community input now, to determine how this pantry can best serve the community,” said Lorenzo Alba, Jr., Executive Director of Casa de Peregrinos. “We hope the community will join us to provide advice about programming, operations, and other resources that this pantry can provide. We are working with the City of Sunland Park to build this pantry to address the poverty and food insecurity, which is rampant in this region, the lack of full-service grocery stores, and the shortage of community food services. We want to improve the quality of life in Sunland Park, and make community development a part of the economic development that is happening in the region."

The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m., at the Doña Ana County Community College at 3365 McNutt Road in Sunland Park.