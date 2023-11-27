Las Cruces Police asking for help finding missing 13-year-old girl

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces Police are looking for 13-year-old Norah Yoder, who left home on November 24, 2023.

Her family has not seen her since that day and they do not know where she could be. Police believe she could be in danger.

Yoder is 4-feet-10-inches tall and weighs 110 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a blue Chicago Bears hoodie and black and red plaid pants.

Yoder has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Yoder's whereabouts is asked to call police at (575)-526-0795.