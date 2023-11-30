Skip to Content
New Mexico

NMSU students collaborate with students from university in South Korea to address global issues

today at 10:56 AM
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- NMSU's journalism and media students worked with students from across the globe this week to develop videos addressing global issues. The videos are set to be publicly shown Thursday afternoon.

Students from Sungkyunkawn University (SKKU) in South Korea arrived in Las Cruces Monday to collaborate with NMSU students. Divided into groups of four, the videos created by this collaboration will be shown internationally.

The public showcase will take place at 12:30 p.m. at Corbett Center Student Union, room 302, on the NMSU campus in Las Cruces.

ABC-7 will be at the demonstration and bring you complete coverage. Watch our evening newscasts to learn more.

Kerry Mannix

