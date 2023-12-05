State officials investigating suspected homicide at a Las Cruces correctional facility

Update: A spokesperson with the New Mexico Corrections Department released a statement Tuesday evening. The department says investigators are treating the death as a suspected homicide.

"Today, staff at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility (SNMCF) in Las Cruces found a male inmate in his cell with injuries suggestive of a serious assault. The inmate was pronounced deceased by medical personnel. The investigation into the death is ongoing and being treated as a suspected homicide. New Mexico State Police (NMSP) is investigating the incident." New Mexico Corrections Department

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- New Mexico State Police are investigating a death at a Las Cruces correctional facility.

A New Mexico Department of Public Safety spokesperson says the investigation is still in the early stages. They were unable to provide further details about the investigation.

