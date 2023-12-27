Anthony woman accused of smashing ex-boyfriend’s car with a hammer

ANTHONY, New Mexico (KVIA) -- 25-year-old Jasmine Garcia is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of abuse of a child, one count of criminal damage to property, and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer.

ABC-7 learned from court documents that Garcia allegedly smashed her ex-boyfriend's car with a hammer on Christmas Eve.

Garcia made her first court appearance on December 26, 2023 and a judge granted her a personal recognizance bond. Her next court appearance is scheduled for February 21, 2024.