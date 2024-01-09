Skip to Content
Former Las Cruces Police officer charged with second degree murder

Update: DA Gerald Byers announced now former Las Cruces Police Officer Felipe Hernandez is being charged with second degree murder.

Hernandez shot and killed 45-year-old Teresa Gomez back in October when she attempted to flee from a traffic stop.

ABC-7 will break down the details of the press conference, including threats made against DA Byers, Tuesday on ABC-7 at 5, 6 and 10.

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The District Attorney in Dona Ana County is providing the public with an update to an alleged officer-involved shooting.

The DA is expected to have a news conference at 3 p.m. Tuesday in Las Cruces.

Kerry Mannix

