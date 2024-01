LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) --The Casa de Peregrinos Emergency Food Pantry and the Hatch Valley public school system partnered to opened a new food pantry in Hatch, NM.

The pantry is located on 321 North Main Street.

The food pantry will be open Wednesdays and Fridays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., providing a basket of groceries to eligible families each month.

A photo identification card and proof of address is required to receive groceries.