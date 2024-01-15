Skip to Content
City of Las Cruces to build new skatepark

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Skateboarders in Las Cruces will soon have a new park.

The city announced on Facebook on January 5th that a new skatepark will be built at the new East Mesa Recreation Complex off of Sonoma Ranch Blvd.

A public input hearing was held on January 10th to discuss aspects of the skatepark's design.

ABC-7 has reached out to the city for more information on when construction is slated to start.

Groundbreaking of the East Mesa Recreation Complex, funded by a general obligation bond, took place nearly two years ago.

Jason McNabb

Reporter/Multimedia Journalist & GMEP Weekends co-anchor

