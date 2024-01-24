Las Cruces man who took AC unit, led police on chase sentenced to 46 months

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KVIA) -- 27-year-old Myles Delando Luciano will spend the next 46 months in prison. In July of 2022, Luciano took an AC unit from a Lowe's in Las Cruces without paying and, court officials say, threatened violence during the theft.

Luciano was arrested in 2022, along with Joshua Lopez. He plead guilty to interference with commerce by threats or violence in May of 2023. Lopez also plead guilty and remains in custody waiting for a sentence.

ABC-7 reported in 2022 that Luciano and Lopez led officers on a high-speed chase that ended on the 700 block of Telshor after taking the $500 unit.

A Las Cruces Police Department spokesperson at the time told ABC-7 the men were confronted by two employees and one customer as they left the store. That's when the spokesperson said one of the men pointed a gun at the store employees and a customer.