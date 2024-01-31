Skip to Content
New Mexico

Doña Ana County leaders help residents find mental healthcare options following Crisis Triage Center closing

Published 6:19 PM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Doña Ana County Crisis Triage Center has closed its doors, leading to questions on where care can be accessed.

ABC-7 first reported that the Crisis Triage Center had shut down on on Tuesday, January 30th.

ABC-7 spoke with Jamie Michael, Director for Doña Ana County's Health and Human Services Department.

Michael explained that the quickest and most accessible way to be connected with care, is by dialing 988, which is the national Suicide and Crisis Hotline.

A person can can or text that number to be connected to someone that can immediately assist them, as well as offering referrals, 24/7.

The county also works with out-patient providers and inpatient facilities that are open locally for Doña County Residents.

The Crisis Triage Center may be reopened and changed in the future, something Michael explained as, "We really want to make sure that there is an access point that is part of the full comprehensive behavioral health system. So I think the way we've designed the crisis triage center to be a no wrong door, so say yes to everyone needs to continue with."

Sam Harasimowicz

Sam Harasimowicz is a reporter, producer and one of the anchors of ABC-7’s weekend evening news programs

