CRRUA flushing systems, claims water is safe to drink

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Camino Real Regional Utility Authority (CRRUA) says it is working to improve its arsenic treatment facilities in Sunland Park and Santa Teresa.

Right now, communities north of Sunland Park are still dealing with discolored water "caused by sediments in the arsenic filter media that accumulated over time at the Santa Teresa Industrial Park Arsenic Treatment Plant (STIPATP)," according to CRRUA officials. Interim Executive Director Juan Carlos Crosby blames poor maintenance before he entered the position for the issue.

“We are taking immediate action to backwash the arsenic filter media at the STIPATP,” Crosby said. “We discovered that regular backwashing did not occur as needed [every two weeks], so now we are having to do it every two days until sediment deposits in the filter media are removed. Until then, the water could appear discolored at times as the sediments are being disturbed during the backwash process.”

Crosby says the water is safe to drink and cook and bathe with.