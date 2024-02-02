Meet ultramarathon-running pup “Gobi” at Las Cruces Public Library

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces Public Libraries will host The New York Times, Sunday Times and international bestselling author Dion Leonard.

Leonard’s book “Finding Gobi,” tells the heartwarming true story of his time as a seasoned ultramarathon runner, crossing paths with a stray dog while competing in a 155-mile race through the Gobi Desert in China.

The lovable pup, who would later earn the name Gobi, proved that what she lacked in size, she more than made up for in heart, as she went step for step with Dion over the Tian Shan Mountains, across massive sand dunes, through yurt villages and the black sands of the Gobi Desert, keeping pace with him for nearly 80 miles.

Join Las Cruces Public Libraries to hear about the true and inspirational story of “Finding Gobi.” Meet Dion and Gobi, in person, at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, at Thomas Branigan Memorial Library, 200 E. Picacho Ave.