Skip to Content
New Mexico

CRRUA says latest test results show arsenic below maximum water contaminant levels

Pixabay
By
New
Published 4:58 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Camino Real Regional Utility Authority (CRRUA) says the latest results show water arsenic levels are below the "Maximum Contaminant Level (MCL) set by the EPA of 10 parts per billion."

“Samples of treated water from each of the four arsenic treatment plants operated by CRRUA came in under the MCL in the last round of testing,” said Juan Carlos Crosby, interim executive director of CRRUA.

CRRUA says its quarterly sampling tests was taken at the arsenic treatment plants on January 9 and January 24, 2024.

‌Customers were alerted to heightened levels of arsenic in the water in early December. The water service says the treatment plants had not been receiving enough maintenance. Since the, CRRUA says it has improved maintenance at the plants.

Now, despite results below the maximum contaminant level, CRRUA officials say customers will still be getting notices of violation from NMED soon.

Article Topic Follows: New Mexico

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emma Hoggard

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content