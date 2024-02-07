CRRUA says latest test results show arsenic below maximum water contaminant levels

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Camino Real Regional Utility Authority (CRRUA) says the latest results show water arsenic levels are below the "Maximum Contaminant Level (MCL) set by the EPA of 10 parts per billion."

“Samples of treated water from each of the four arsenic treatment plants operated by CRRUA came in under the MCL in the last round of testing,” said Juan Carlos Crosby, interim executive director of CRRUA.

CRRUA says its quarterly sampling tests was taken at the arsenic treatment plants on January 9 and January 24, 2024.

‌Customers were alerted to heightened levels of arsenic in the water in early December. The water service says the treatment plants had not been receiving enough maintenance. Since the, CRRUA says it has improved maintenance at the plants.

Now, despite results below the maximum contaminant level, CRRUA officials say customers will still be getting notices of violation from NMED soon.