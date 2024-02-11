Las Cruces Police Officer stabbed to death while responding to trespassing call

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces Police Officer Jonah Hernandez was killed after being stabbed Sunday afternoon.

Officer Hernandez was responding to a trespassing call on the 300 block of South Valley Drive. He was stabbed by the suspected who had allegedly been trespassing, according to LCPD.

Officer Hernandez was an El Paso native.

The investigation stated that the suspect was shot and killed by a bystander. The suspect was 29-years-old, his name won't be released until next of kin is notified.

Officer Hernandez leaves behind a wife and two sons.

LCPD has informed the public that there will a press conference some time this week.

New Mexico State Police are assisting with the investigation.