Start your week smart: Security tactics at protests, Henry Cuellar, Al Jazeera, Canadian assassination, Kentucky Derby winner



CNN

By Andrew Torgan and Daniel Wine, CNN

(CNN) — Today is Cinco de Mayo, a holiday celebrated in some parts of Mexico that’s become a marketing bonanza for the US food and beverage industry. And there’s no better time than the present to bring back CNN’s helpful guide to what Cinco de Mayo is … and is not.

Here’s what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.

The weekend that was

• As colleges turn to police to clear their campuses of protests over Israel’s assault on Gaza that continue to ripple across the nation, the response by law enforcement is under heightened scrutiny. Some demonstrators interrupted graduation ceremonies this weekend. Follow live updates.

• Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas and his wife were charged with accepting nearly $600,000 in bribes from two foreign entities, according to an indictment in federal court in Texas. They were released on a $100,000 bond.

• Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the operations of Qatar-based news network Al Jazeera will be closed in the country. The decision follows the passage of a sweeping law allowing the government to ban foreign networks perceived as posing a threat to national security.

• Three men were arrested and charged in Canada for allegedly murdering a prominent Sikh separatist, according to police, in a case Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has previously linked to the Indian government, drawing vehement protests from New Delhi.

• Mystik Dan won the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby in a dramatic three-horse photo finish at Churchill Downs in Louisville. Mystik Dan edged out Sierra Leone and Forever Young to capture the first leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown.

The week ahead

Monday

It’s shaping up to be another eventful week on Capitol Hill as GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she will force a vote over House Speaker Mike Johnson’s ouster sometime this week, a move that comes after Democrats said they will vote to kill the effort and ensure Johnson doesn’t lose his job. Many Republicans oppose the push to oust Johnson and do not want to see the House GOP Conference devolve into disarray as it did after former Speaker Kevin McCarthy was ousted in a historic and unprecedented vote last year.

After years of delays and setbacks, Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft is scheduled to make its inaugural crewed launch. NASA hopes to launch astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center to the International Space Station, marking what could be a historic and long-awaited victory for the beleaguered Starliner program.

Columbia University, the site of a large pro-Palestinian protest and a campus building takeover that was cleared by police in riot gear last week, will announce the 2024 Pulitzer Prize winners and finalists via livestream. Each year, the Pulitzer Board awards prizes in 23 categories across journalism, books, drama and music.

The first Monday in May means it’s time for the annual Met Gala, when celebrities, designers, athletes and politicians show off their themed costumes on the carpeted steps of New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art. Learn more about this year’s theme, “The Garden of Time.”

And it’s the beginning of National Nurses Week.

Tuesday

President Biden will deliver the keynote address at the US Holocaust Memorial Museum’s Annual Days of Remembrance ceremony on Capitol Hill. He will also discuss the need to combat the “rising scourge of antisemitism” and his administration’s work to implement the first National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism.

Apple will host an online event that it teased with the tagline “Let Loose.” Given that the event’s invitation shows a drawing of a hand holding an Apple Pencil, new iPads are likely in the offing.

Voters head to the polls in Indiana’s primary elections.

Wednesday

﻿House Republicans are calling on National Public Radio CEO Katherine Maher to appear before a subcommittee hearing following a now-former NPR staffer’s allegations of left-wing bias in the radio broadcaster’s news coverage. Uri Berliner, who wrote a scathing online essay claiming NPR had “lost America’s trust” by embracing a “progressive worldview,” resigned in April. NPR’s editor-in-chief and other staffers have pushed back against Berliner’s characterization of the outlet. As to whether Maher will attend the hearing, information on NPR’s website indicates that the outlet has a board of directors meeting all day on May 8.

Friday

The Port of Baltimore plans to open a limited access channel at a depth of 45 feet following the expected removal of the cargo ship Dali, which crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 26, crippling the structure and killing six workers repairing potholes on it. Closer to the Midwest than any other port on the East Coast, Baltimore is a major hub for vehicles, containers and commodities.

One Thing: Divestment details

In this week’s “One Thing” podcast, CNN’s Matt Egan explores what university divestment from Israel-linked businesses would look like in practice. Listen here.

Photos of the week

Check out more images from the week that was, curated by CNN Photos.

What’s happening in entertainment

TV and streaming

Disney+ will begin streaming a restored version of the 1970 Beatles documentary “Let It Be” on Wednesday. The film documents the group recording songs for what was to become their 12th and final studio album and an impromptu rooftop concert at the Apple Corps building in London that would be the Fab Four’s last public performance together.

“Dark Matter,” a new sci-fi series from Apple TV+, features Joel Edgerton as a physicist who is abducted by himself into an alternate version of his life. Jennifer Connelly, Jimmi Simpson and Alice Braga co-star.

In theaters

One of Hollywood’s most durable franchises returns to the big screen when “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” opens Friday. This is the 10th installment of the saga that began with 1968’s “Planet of the Apes,” which featured an ending that shocked audiences.

What’s happening in sports

At a glance …

The NBA Playoffs continue this week. The Dallas Mavericks won at home to eliminate the Los Angeles Clippers, while the Cleveland Cavaliers face off against the Orlando Magic in a winner-take-all Game 7 today. In the first game of the Western Conference semifinals, the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the defending champion Denver Nuggets.

Prince Harry returns to the United Kingdom to celebrate a milestone anniversary of the Invictus Games, the biennial sporting competition he founded a decade ago. The Duke of Sussex will give a reading at a ceremony at London’s St. Paul’s Cathedral on Wednesday to mark 10 years of the Invictus Games and its foundation.

Also on Wednesday, the Olympic flame arrives by ship in Marseilles and will begin a journey across France that ends in Paris on July 26.

On Thursday, President Biden will welcome the Las Vegas Aces to the White House to celebrate their record-breaking season and repeat victory in the 2023 WNBA Finals.

For more of your favorite sports, head on over to CNN Sports as well as Bleacher Report, which — like CNN — is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.

Quiz time!

Looking for a challenge to start your week? Take CNN’s news quiz to see how much you remember from the week that was! So far, 44% of fellow quiz fans have gotten eight or more questions right. How will you fare?

Play me off …

Happy birthday, Billy Joel!

The Piano Man turns 75 on May 9. Joel has had too many hit songs to list here, but when asked a few years back to rank his own Top 5 tracks, he put this classic in the No. 1 spot. (Click here to view)

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.