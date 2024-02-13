Chaparral woman returns home to find man drinking milk, cooking soup in her kitchen

CHAPARRAL, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Law enforcement officials in Chaparral arrested Tommy Lee Lucero after a woman returned home to find him making chocolate milk and a cup of soup in her kitchen.

This happened February 10, 2024 at a Chaparral home. ABC-7 obtained court documents identifying the victim and listing her address. We have chosen not to include those details in this report.

Court documents state that the woman returned to her home just before 6:00 p.m. to find Lucero cooking in her kitchen. She ran to her brother's nearby house to call the police. When officer arrived, they found Lucero inside the house.

Court documents allege that Lucero had eaten a lot of the victim's food, put on a pair of her shoes, ripped up some of her pictures, and moved around her toiletries.

In an interview with investigators, Lucero reportedly claimed he had been dating the homeowner "since pre-school" and that he lived with her in the house. The homeowner did not recognize Lucero when she found him in her kitchen.